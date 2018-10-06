IBFF conducts blind football tournament in Delhi

A Blind Football Demo Game was held between the Delhi Blind Football Team and the National Institute for the Visually Handicapped (NIVH) Dehradun team at Chattarpur in the national capital. Dehradun team beat home team with 1-0 in the first half scored by Pankaj Rana. The session was co-hosted by the Indian Blind Football Federation (IBFF) and Delhi Dynamos FC. The aim behind organizing the tournament was to develop awareness against blind football in Delhi. The Indian Blind Football Federation (IBFF) has been developing Blind Football from the grass-root level since 2013 across the country and is affiliated with the Paralympic Committee of India. This session will help raise awareness about the Paralympic games and showcase the sporting talents of the differently-abled people.