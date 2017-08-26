Ibarra omitted from Ecuador squad

Quito (Ecuador), Aug 26 (IANS) Winger Renato Ibarra has been removed from the Ecuador squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Brazil and Peru.

The 26-year-old suffered a muscle strain in his left leg while playing for Mexican club America and scans revealed the extent of the damage on Friday, the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) said in a statement.

"The national team's medical department officially confirmed that (Renato) has a muscle strain in his left leg and as a result he has been omitted from the squad," the FEF was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

It added that goalkeeper Librado Azcona is also doubtful for the matches due to a shoulder problem.

Ecuador will face Brazil in Porto Alegre on August 31 before hosting Peru in Lima five days later.

Ecuador are currently sixth in the 10-team South American group qualifying standings with four matches remaining.

The top four teams will earn an automatic place at next year's tournament in Russia while the fifth-ranked side will book an intercontinental play-off slot.

--IANS

ajb/bg