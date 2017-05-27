IAS officer writes 'world's first philosophical novel on god'

India's northeast, a region of mystic splendours and rich cultural heritage, has a high literacy level with linguistic diversity. And over the years, many people from the region, especially the youngsters, have taken up academics as their career and at the same time, have produced impressive achievers in different fields of work. Achieving double feat in life, a young lad and an astute administrator, Haulianlal Guite, an IAS officer from Manipur has become proud author of the world's first philosophical novel for God 'Confessions of a Dying Mind: the blind faith of Atheism'. The non-fiction novel was unveiled by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in presence of David Syiemlieth, Chairman, UPSC in august gathering at Civil Services Officers' Institute in New Delhi.