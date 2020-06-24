IAS Officer Helps 800 UP Villagers Get Jobs Amid COVID

The COVID-19 pandemic has dented the economy in many ways - the most visible way being the loss of jobs. Hundreds of migrants have been left jobless, with no source of income to depend on. But even as we mourn the job crisis at hand, there are some individuals trying their best to turn things around for those most affected by the pandemic.

A UP-based District Magistrate Dr Adarsh Singh has put his river restoration project into action and it has helped employ 800 villagers in the state!

Singh took to social media to share glimpses of the work being done.

The river restoration project falls under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS). The total budget allocated for the same is Rs 59 lakh for phase 1. The aim is to restore the Kalyani river which was once the source of irrigation for many farmers in the area but has now dried up.

The project has been divided. A 2.6 km stretch in Mavaiya has already been restored. Currently, the work is going on in Haidargarh.

At a distressing time like this, such an opportunity has come as a ray of hope to the villagers who otherwise would not know how to sustain themselves. Singh told The Better India, “This project came as a ray of hope for several villagers who were struggling.”

The restoration work in Haidargarh is expected to be completed by 30 June.

