Iannone fastest in 1st practice for Valencia MotoGP

Valencia (Spain), Nov 10 (IANS) MotoGP Spanish rider Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) on Friday dominated a good part of the first free practice for the Valencia Grand Prix, but ended behind Italian Andrea Dovizioso.

Italian Andrea Iannone (Suzuki) set the pace for the first practice with a time of one minute, 31.045 seconds, reports Efe.

Iannone outpaced Australian Jack Miller (Honda), the first rider to get past Marquez in the final stretch with two consecutive fast laps.

A crash, however, ended Miller's participation in the first practice session, though he did not sustain any serious injuries.

Marquez ended the session in the fifth spot, with a time of one minute and 31.511 seconds, just behind Ducati's rider Dovizioso, but ahead of fellow Spaniard Maverick Viñales.

Seeking his fourth world title, Marquez tops the Moto GP World Standing with 129 points, just five points ahead of Viñales (Yamaha).

Dovizioso holds third place in the standings six points off the pace, ahead of the season-ending race in Valencia.

