IAF upgraded to latest gen of attack helicopters with Apache's induction: IAF Chief

Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa addressed mediapersons to give a brief about the induction of Apache AH-64E choppers at Pathankot Air Base on September 03 in Punjab. While addressing the mediapersons, Dhanoa said, "Apache helicopter is an advanced multi-mission helicopter that is being operated worldwide by US, UK, Israel and many numbers of countries. It is one of the most fierce attack helicopters in the world along with the capability to shoot, fire and forget. It has air to air missile capability. That's why also gives an air to air mission with a helicopter which is for the first time in the history of India Air Force (IAF). Today with the induction of Apache Ah-64E, the Indian Air Force has upgraded its inventory to the latest generation of attack helicopter."