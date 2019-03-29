IAF strike: While Pakistan is still counting dead bodies, rivals seeking proofs, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that even as the Balakot air strike happened more than a month ago, Pakistan was still counting the dead bodies. PM Modi also criticised the opposition for asking proofs of the strike. "It's been a month (since air strike) and Pakistan is still counting bodies. When India takes action against terrorists, enters their home and kills them then some people out here ask for proofs," PM Modi said in Koraput, where he addressed the public rally.