IAF To Shower Petals, Olympic Winners: Full Schedule of 75th Independence Day Celebrations at Red Fort

India on Sunday will be celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, marking the 75th year of Independence. In a notification by the Ministry of Defence, a series of events are being organised across the country by ministries, state governments and Union Territories, the Armed Forces and general public.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag and address the nation at the Red Fort. The Prime Minister had launched ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ from Sabarmati Ashram at Ahmedabad in Gujarat in March to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence. The celebrations will continue till August 15, 2023.

Here’s the full schedule for India’s 75th Independence Days Celebrations at Red Fort:

• Prime Minister’s Arrival at Red Fort: Upon the arrival of the Prime Minister at the Red Fort, he will be received by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar. The Defence Secretary will introduce the General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, AVSM, to the Prime Minister. The GoC Delhi Area will then conduct PM Modi to the Saluting Base where a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard will present general salute to the Prime Minister. Thereafter, the Prime Minister will inspect the Guard of Honour.

• Guard of Honour: The Guard of Honour contingent for the Prime Minister will consist of one officer and 20 men each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police. Indian Navy is the coordinating service this year. The Guard of Honour will be commanded by Commander Piyush Gaur. The Naval Contingent in the Prime Minister’s Guard will be commanded by Lt Commander Sune Phogat, the Army Contingent by Major Vikas Sangwan and the Air Force contingent by Sqn Ldr A Berwal. The Delhi Police contingent will be commanded by Additional DCP (West District) Shri Subodh Kumar Goswami.

• PM Modi to Meet Defence Chiefs: After inspecting the Guard of Honour, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will proceed to the ramparts of the Red Fort where he will be greeted by Rajnath Singh, Ajay Bhatt, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria. The GoC Delhi area will conduct the Prime Minister to the dais on the rampart to hoist the national flag.

• Hosting of Tricolour: After being hoisted, the Tricolour will receive a ‘Rashtriya Salute’. The Navy Band, consisting of 16 men will play the national anthem during hoisting of the national flag and the ‘Rashritya Salute’. The Band will be conducted by MCPO Vincent Johnson.

• 21 Gun Salute: Lt Commander P Priyambada Sahoo will assist the Prime Minister in hoisting the national flag. It will be synchronised with the 21 Gun Salute fired by the valiant gunners of the elite 2233 Field Battery (Ceremonial). The ceremonial battery is commanded by Lt Col Jitendra Singh Mehta, SM and the Gun Position Officer will be Naib Subedar (AIG) Anil Chand.

• National Flag Guard: The National Flag Guard comprising five officers and 130 men from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police will present the Rashtriya Salute at the time of hoisting of the national flag by the Prime Minister. Commander Kuldeep M Neralkar from the Indian Navy will be in command of this Inter-Services Guard and Police Guard.

The Navy Contingent in the National Flag Guard will be commanded by Lt Commander Praveen Saraswat, the Army Contingent by Major Anshul Kumar and the Air Force contingent by Sqn Leader Rohit Malik. The Delhi Police contingent will be commanded by Additional DCP (South West District) Shri Amit Goel.

• Olympic Winners: Thirty-two Olympic winners, including javelin thrower Subedar Neeraj Chopra, India’s first-ever gold medallist in track and field, along with two Sports Authority of India (SAI) officials have been invited to participate in the celebrations at the Red Fort. Around 240 Olympians, support staff and SAI and sports federation officials have also been invited to grace the Gyan Path in front of the Ramparts. In Tokyo, India recorded its best-ever medal haul in the Olympics by bagging a total of seven medals – one gold, two silver and four bronze.

• Corona Warrior Block: To honour the Corona warriors who played a vital role in fighting Covid-19, a separate block on the south side has been created.

• In a First, Shower of Flower Petals by IAF: Flower petals For the first time ever, this year as soon as the national flag is hoisted by the Prime Minister, flower petals will be showered at the venue by two Mi 17 1V helicopters of the Indian Air Force in Amrut Formation. Captain of the first helicopter will be Wing Commander Baldev Singh Bisht. The second chopper is commanded by Wing Commander Nikhil Mehrotra.

• PM Address to Nation: After the showering of flower petals, the Prime Minister will address the nation. At the conclusion of the speech, National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets will sing the national anthem. Five hundred (500) NCC cadets (Army, Navy and Air Force) from different schools will be taking part.

