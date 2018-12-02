IAF prepares for 'Cope India 2018'

Cope India 2018 is the fourth edition in the series of bilateral joint exercise held between Indian Air Force (IAF) and United States Air Force (USAF), which is conducted on and over Indian soil. This is the first time, the exercise is being planned at two Air Force bases, Kalaikunda and Panagarh commencing from December 03. Kalaikunda Air Force Station is an Indian Air Force Base near Kharagpur, in the Midnapore West district of West Bengal. Whereas Panagarh air base is in West Bengal's Burdwan. USAF is participating with twelve F15 C and D models and three C-130J Super Hercules. IAF is participating with the Sukhoi Su-30MKI, Jaguar, Mirage 2000, C-130J and Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft. The aim of exercise is to provide operational exposure and undertake mutual exchange of best practices towards enhancing operational capability.