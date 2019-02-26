IAF paid real tribute to slain soldiers by destroying terror training camps: Ram Madhav

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Tuesday said , "The nation was mourning for 12 days and on the 13th day our valiant Air Force paid the real tribute to the slain soldiers of Pulwama attack by destroying terror training camps deep inside Pakistan territory". He further added , "Country is in safe hands, it is the will power of the PM that has led to the aerial surgical strike today. We had political leadership in PM Modi which decided this time to act. We acted in a responsible manner, protected India's interest and ensured we didn't violate international norms".