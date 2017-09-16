IAF Marshall Arjan Singh passes away

Marshal of the Indian Air Force (IAF) Arjan Singh, who was India's oldest five-star ranked air force officer, died on Saturday evening after suffering a heart attack. He was 98 years old. He was admitted at the Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also visited him today evening. A Padma Vibhushan awardee, Singh could flew over 60 different kinds of aircraft and retired from the IAF in 1969.