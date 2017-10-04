IAF First Women Fighters May Fly Su-30 MKI, Force Set to Get Three More Women Combatants

Bhawna, Avani and Mohana graduated from the Air Force Academy (AFA) in Dundigul near Hyderabad, the premier training centre of the Indian Air Force, in December 2016. They proceeded to specialised fighter training at Bidar and Kalaikunda after finishing their basic training.

New Delhi, October 4: Indian Air Force is all set to induct more women pilots in its fighter stream after Flying Officers Bhawna Kanth, Avani Chaturvedi and Mohana Singh are commissioned as fighters by December 31, 2017. The trio, the first women fighter in IAF’s history, is likely to get the honour of flying IAF’s most potent fighter – Su-30 MKI. (ALSO READ: IAF Increases Night-Flying For Combat Jets to Train For Modern Warfare)

Bhawna, Avani and Mohana graduated from the Air Force Academy (AFA) in Dundigul near Hyderabad, the premier training centre of the Indian Air Force, in December 2016. They proceeded to specialised fighter training at Bidar and Kalaikunda after finishing their basic training.

Soon, they will be joined by another set of three daring women – Rashi Raina, Shivangi Singh and Pratibha, who are being trained on Kiran Mark-II aircraft at the Air Force Station Hakimpet. Rashi, Shivangi and Pratibha will be commissioned into the IAF after the completion of their training.

They will also proceed to Bidar for their final round of training before being inducted into the fighter branch of the IAF. The trio joined the training in June 2017 following a lull in 2016 when no women joined the IAF for fighter flying training.

They had undergone their basic flying with Pilatus PC-7 aircraft at Dundigal before being sent to Hakimpet. The trio will also be trained on Hawk advanced jet trainer in early 2018 after they complete their course at Hakimpet.

The commissioning of the three new girls is likely to happen weeks after the first batch of three IAF women pilots are set to create history to become part of IAF fighter squadrons following successful completion of the three phases of their training.

While the IAF has shown the way, the Indian Navy and Army are yet to induct women as combatants. Following IAF’s decision to induct women into the fighter stream, Bhawna, Avani and Mohana volunteered for the same. The three are also the first to join as combatant in any branches of the Indian military.