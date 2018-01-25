IAF Commando Jyoti Prakash Nirala to be awarded Ashoka Chakra posthumously, family proud of his sacrifice

Indian Air Force commando Jyoti Prakash Nirala who killed three terrorists single handedly in Bandipora encounter before being shot dead will be awarded India's highest peacetime military award Ashoka Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind on 69th Republic Day posthumously. Jyoti Prakash Nirala, a resident of Rohtas, Bihar joined Air Force in 2005. Commando Jyoti Prakash's family is proud of his bravery. "I feel proud that I am a wife of such brave soldier" said commando Jyoti Prakash's wife.