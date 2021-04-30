IAF carried out 23 sorties from abroad, airlifting 39 oxygen containers: Rajnath Singh

ANI
·2-min read
Union Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI)
Union Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Helping the nation in fight against COVID-19, the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out 23 sorties from abroad, airlifting 39 oxygen containers till yesterday, informed Union Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh on Friday.

The IAF is continuing to carry out sorties from within India and abroad to cater to the requirement of oxygen in the country, amid the current COVID-19 situation.

The Defence Minister's Office tweeted, "As on April 29, 2021, IAF carried out 23 sorties from abroad, airlifting 39 oxygen containers with 670 MT of capacity, while from within the country, it carried out 124 sorties, airlifting 87 containers with 1,798 MT capacity."

An IL-76 aircraft landed in Lucknow carrying supplies for setting up of COVID hospital in the city, the tweet further read.

Earlier today, the ministry informed that Cantonment Boards have extended a helping hand to civil administration/State Governments in various parts of the country to tide over the current COVID-19 situation. "They are providing support to not just its residents, but to all those in need of medical assistance."

"Presently 39 Cantonment Boards (CB) are maintaining 40 general hospitals with 1,240 beds. The CB hospitals at Pune, Kirkee and Deolali with 304 beds have been designated as dedicated COVID hospitals. Cantonment General Hospitals (CGHs) of Kirkee, Deolali, Dehuroad, Jhansi and Ahmednagar have been designated as COVID care centres with 418 beds", informed the release.

On April 24, Singh held a review meeting with ministry officials to discuss ongoing efforts to combat the COVID-19 situation in the country, informed ministry sources.

He held a review meeting virtually which was attended by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy and others officials. (ANI)

Latest stories

  • Grim COVID Visuals: No Truth in Foreign Media Singling India Out

    These photos and reports bear testimony to the breakdown of health infrastructure in the second surge of Covid.

  • Young Indians scramble to sign up for vaccines as rollout is extended to all adults amid devastating second wave

    India has administered the firstdose of Covid-19 vaccines to over 124 million so far

  • Arundhati Roy calls India Covid crisis a ‘crime against humanity’ and Modi a ‘crisis-generating machine’

    India recorded highest ever number of infections, breaking global records as health system reels

  • DMK alliance to sweep to power in Tamil Nadu: What exit polls say

    On average, exit polls have given the DMK alliance upwards of 160 seats, while the AIADMK has been reduced to 40-70 seats.

  • COVID-19: Overloaded, uninterrupted pyres force Delhi civic bodies to employ more cremationists in most crematoriums

    New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Amid rising COVID-19 cases and deaths in the national capital, all 26 crematoriums of Delhi are inundated with bodies and following the workload, most crematoriums have increased numbers of cremationists or helping hands to four, revising the existing capacity to at least thrice.

  • 85-year-old gives up hospital bed for 40-year-old, dies at home

    Sending out a message of courage and sacrifice during a grim health crisis, an 85-year-old man voluntarily walked out of a Nagpur hospital asking doctors to offer his bed to a younger patient. He passed away at his home on Monday. Narayan Dabhalkar was taken to the Indira Gandhi Government Hospital in Nagpur for COVID-19 treatment on April 22. Here is more on this.

  • ‘We are not special’: how triumphalism led India to Covid-19 disaster

    Huge surge in cases followed erroneous ‘supermodelling’ study suggesting herd immunity had been achieved The body of a person who died from coronavirus is carried at mass cremation in New Delhi. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images They will be remembered as India’s lost months: the stretch between September and February when Covid-19 cases in the country defied global trends, falling sharply throughout the coldest months of the year until they reached four-figure daily totals. It was inexplicable. Was it the Indian climate? A protection conferred by childhood immunisations? Some speculated India may have naturally reached herd immunity. It was a tantalising idea that took hold in India’s highest circles of policymaking, media and science – even a government-commissioned study suggested herd immunity may indeed have been achieved. It would prove one of the most fatal miscalculations of the Covid-19 pandemic so far. Now, with daily cases crossing 360,000, and recorded deaths beyond 3,200 per day, many see the lull between Covid-19 waves as a cruel illusion. “The elections, religious festivals and everything else opened up completely,” says Sujatha Rao, a former secretary of the Indian ministry of health and family welfare. “That was a very bad mistake and we have paid a very dear price, a heavy price for that oversight.” An outbreak the size of India’s second wave, apparently fuelled by Covid-19 variants that appear to be more infectious than earlier strains, would have overwhelmed most public health systems – let alone one of the most chronically underfunded in the world, serving a vast, spread-out population. But public health experts, including some involved in advising the government, say the scale of India’s current outbreak was also partly manmade, the result of a feeling of exceptionalism that emanated from the top of the Indian government and rippled across society, leading to countless administrative and personal decisions that, within a few months, would prove disastrous. “There was a misreading of the situation in January that we had attained herd immunity and were unlikely to see a second wave,” says K Srinath Reddy, the president of the Public Health Foundation of India. “India went into full-blown celebratory mode. And we know the virus travels with people, and celebrates with crowds.” The virus travels with people, and celebrates with crowds K Srinath Reddy Alongside warnings that people should maintain precautions, governments at all levels relaxed restrictions, allowed massive social events to resume and pressed ahead with raucous electioneering, confident the continued circulation of Covid-19 in states such as Kerala or Maharashtra were the dying embers of the virus, not evidence of the sparks that would ignite a second firestorm. “There was a lot of mixed messaging coming through which made people very complacent,” Shahid Jameel, a virologist at Ashoka University, told a forum there on Tuesday. Some politicians and scientists boasted of low infection and death rates that gave Indians the impression “that somehow we are special”, Jameel added. “We are not special.” Supermodels and herd immunity Given India’s youthful population, Covid-19 death rates were expected to be smaller than elsewhere. But official numbers during the first wave were exceptionally low. In Karnataka, a state with a similar population to France, seroprevalence studies have suggested nearly half of people were infected by August. Yet the state’s Covid-19 death toll was about 12,000 last year, compared with the more than 60,000 people who died from the virus in France over the same period. Studies are already beginning to understand the extent to which official Indian records of that time were unreliable. Ramanan Laxminarayan, the founder and director of the Centre for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy in Washington DC, told the Ashoka University panel that a forthcoming study of Indian mortality rates suggested the country had not escaped the first wave so unscathed. “[The study shows] Indians are not exceptional at all,” he said. “In fact a lot of our mortality is in that 40-70 age group, where our mortality rates are higher than for other countries.” The belief that India may have shaken off Covid-19 for good was bolstered by some scientists. Members of a committee established by the government to create a “supermodel” of Indian cases published a study in September claiming their model showed India may have already reached herd immunity. Others made a similar argument in newspaper columns. Supporters wave to a helicopter carrying the Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, at a rally for West Bengal’s state legislative assembly elections, at Kawakhali on the outskirts of Siliguri, on 10 April. Photograph: Diptendu Dutta/AFP/Getty Images “The idea that India had hit herd immunity, that we only needed to be careful and we could eradicate the virus by February, and the implicit assumption that Indians were ‘exceptional’ in some way – in that most of those infected would be asymptomatic as a result of genetics or prior exposure – all of this was wrong,” says Gautam Menon, an expert in disease modelling at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences in Chennai. It was part of a stream of scientific advice flowing to the government, including more critical views warning there were still hundreds of millions of susceptible Indians, and that future strains of the virus could be more aggressive, as they had been in Europe and the US. “But you must understand in which environment this advice landed,” Reddy said. “The Indian economy had gone into a slump before the pandemic. It had challenges during the pandemic, and it was just beginning to show some signs of recovery. There was some sense of urgency by the people in charge of the Indian economy, as well as industry leaders, to put it back on the rails.” In that context, and with case numbers continuing to drop, “people heard what they wanted to hear”, says Reddy, who sits on the government’s national scientific Covid-19 taskforce. “The politicians wanted to get back to their business, which is local elections and campaigning, the sportsmen wanted to get back to cricket tournaments,” he said. “There was a receptivity to any scenario predicting a full recovery with little possibility of a second wave.” By late February, with official caseloads dwindling, life in India had been allowed to return to something close to normal. Malls in Delhi and Mumbai were busy. Crowds filed into cricket stadiums, including the largest in the world, named after the Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi. Narendra Modi boasted of the size of the crowds he would address on the campaign trail. Photograph: Bikas Das/AP In spite of warnings in November by an Indian parliamentary committee that the numbers of beds in government hospitals was “abysmally small”, four temporary hospitals in the capital were dismantled, according to the Indian Express, along with an 800-bed hospital in Pune and a Covid-19 facility in Assam state. “There was this huge window of opportunity to really set ourselves up,” Rao says. “The time could have been used on a very focused approach to scale up readiness for wave two. [But] we thought we were over the worst and had managed it.” For a stretch between 11 January and 15 April, the country’s national scientific taskforce on Covid-19, which advised on quarantine policies and testing and treatment protocols, did not hold a single meeting, according a report in the Caravan, confirmed by the Guardian. ‘God will overcome the fear of the virus’ In West Bengal, a state considered a prize for Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), India’s election commission overruled opposition parties and gave permission for the country’s longest-ever regional election campaign, along with elections in four other states and territories. Modi himself boasted of the size of the crowds he would address in the weeks to come. By the beginning of this week, West Bengal had the fastest growing Covid-19 outbreak in India. On Thursday, voting went ahead anyway. We thought we were over the worst and had managed it Approval was also given for the Kumbh Mela, a religious festival in a north Indian city on the banks of the River Ganges that would draw millions of Hindu pilgrims. For the BJP, a party that seeks to give primacy to India’s Hindu heritage, the go-ahead for the festival was highly symbolic. The event was advertised as clean and safe on the front page of national newspapers in advertisements that bore Modi’s face. Tirath Singh Rawat, the chief minister of the state where the Mela was being held, encouraged as many as possible to come. “Nobody will be stopped in the name of Covid-19, as we are sure the faith in God will overcome the fear of the virus,” he said. Recorded infections in the state have jumped 1,800% over the past 25 days. In its public statements, few groups were more certain in their conclusion that the pandemic was over than the ruling BJP. At a meeting of its national executive early in the year, with its eye on the upcoming elections, the party issued nothing less than a victory cry. Indian holy men, or Naga Sadhu, make their way to take a holy dip in the Ganges River during the Kumbh Mela at Haridwar, Uttarakhand, India, on 14 April. Photograph: Idrees Mohammed/EPA In the face of the world “speculating over how India with its vast population and limited healthcare infrastructure” would deal with the pandemic, according to a party resolution, it could be “said with pride that India [had] defeated Covid under the able, sensitive, committed and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”. The resolution was issued on 21 February, a day when 14,199 cases were recorded across India. Two months later, the figure would be 314,644. The same feeling that the worst was over seemed to influence a lack of urgency in the country’s vaccination programme. Despite having almost a year to build vaccine infrastructure to reach Indian adults, the rollout started slowly. The government trumpeted vaccine giveaways to rival China’s influence in south Asia, while getting its hands on fewer than a hundredth of the doses required to vaccinate India, counting on securing the rest later as younger groups become eligible for shots. There had been dissent to this triumphalism among the country’s top scientific advisers, according to several sources, but in public they strove to put the best face on the situation. Such an impulse was not unique to the Indian outbreak, but was so distinct there that the Lancet warned in a September editorial that persistent “false optimism” risked undermining the country’s response. “We don’t know what they did behind closed doors, but in the weekly Covid briefings of the health ministry, [advisers] came out day after day giving us data about how cases per millions and deaths per million in India were the lowest in the world,” said Abantika Ghosh, the health editor of the Indian news website the Print. “But they would give us numbers of testing and vaccinations in absolute numbers, because in a per-million setting, they don’t look impressive, they’re quite low. Questions were sidestepped. There was this compulsion, it seemed, to look away from science, from evidence the world over and just establish that India is different.”

  • Let's hope all citizens get free COVID vaccine this time: Rahul Gandhi

    New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that all citizens "must receive inoculation free of charge" against COVID-19.

  • COVID-19 vaccine supply crisis: Centre should amend Income Tax Act, invoke Companies Act, 2013 for manufacturers

    Government needs to do is to call the bluff on "profits" and so called "super profits" which are allegedly required to re-investment and R&D to produce more vaccines. An urgent amendment to the Income Tax Act, 1961 is needed.

  • Bilawal Bhutto warns Pakistan approaching another flour crisis, slams govt over wheat prices

    Islamabad [Pakistan], April 29 (ANI): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has warned that the country is moving towards another flour crisis as there are only less than 20 days of wheat stock left available in the country.

  • Health ministry releases revised guidelines for home isolation of mild COVID-19 cases

    New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) The health ministry on Thursday issued the Revised guidelines for home isolation of mild/asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, in which it advised against attempting to procure or administer Remdesivir injections at home, underlining that it should be administered only in a hospital setting.

  • From Kongu to Chennai, Vote Was Against BJP, TN Exit Polls Suggest

    The DMK’s strategy of projecting AIADMK as the BJP’s stooge seems to have worked for the party in western TN.

  • ‘India is my home, and India is bleeding’: Priyanka Chopra sets up Covid fundraiser

    The star urged people to come forward and donate money to help battle the virus

  • India's image 'tarnished' due to Centre's COVID 'mismanagement': Akhilesh Yadav

    Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday hit out at the Centre for the 'mismanagement' of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that the country's image had been 'tarnished'.

  • Find Out Why This Doctor's After-Duty Picture Is Going Viral

    Dr Sohil uploaded a picture of himself that showed him drenched in sweat after finishing a long duty.

  • TV journalist Rohit Sardana passes away days after testing postive for coronavirus

    Sardana was an anchor on the Aaj Tak news channel show ‘Dangal’ and had been associated with Zee News earlier

  • China would find change in policy toward Taiwan 'deeply destabilizing': US

    Washington [US], April 30 (ANI): Beijing would find it "deeply destabilizing" if the United States were to explicitly state it would come to Taiwan's defence in the event of a Chinese invasion, the Biden administration's spy chief said Thursday.

  • India's second wave of COVID-19 spills on to social media as supply of oxygen, medicines dwindle

    As Indians turned to social media in search of COVID-19 beds and other essentials, their cries for help left behind a trail of how the crisis escalated and the dangers coronavirus still poses

  • Indian Army operationalises dedicated COVID facility in Pune

    Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 (ANI): Amid a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Maharashtra, the Indian Army on Thursday said it has established a dedicated COVID Medical Facility at the old Command Hospital Complex at Pune where substantial capacity has been created for treating civil patients referred by the District Medical Officer, Pune.

  • 4th Flight Fizzles For NASA's Mars Helicopter, Retry Friday

    NASAs Mars helicopter fizzled Thursday on its fourth flight attempt.