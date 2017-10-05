IAF capable of fighting two-front war: Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, on Thursday asserted that the Indian Air Force (IAF) is capable of fighting a two-front war, if required. Dhanoa made the statement while he was addressing at IAF's annual press conference in the national capital. Speaking upon the surgical strike, he said that any decision on surgical strike involving the IAF has to be taken by the government, adding that they are ready to take on any challenge. "A surgical strike is a decision that has to be taken by the Government of India. The IAF has the capability to carry out a full spectrum of air operations," he emphasised.