IAF brings 4 cryogenic oxygen containers from Germany

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) An Indian Air Force heavy-lift transport aircraft on Monday brought four empty cryogenic oxygen containers from Frankfurt in Germany, according to an official statement.

The C-17 aircraft landed at the Hindon airbase near the national capital, it said.

'The aircraft flew out of Frankfurt-Hahn Airport after taking 4 empty cryogenic oxygen containers, to land at Hindon on May 3,' the IAF's statement said. India is struggling with the second wave of coronavirus infection as hospitals in several states are reeling under a severe shortage of drugs, oxygen and beds.

The daily COVID-19 cases in India showed a slight dip on Monday, with 3,68,147 new infections being reported in a span of 24 hours.

The total caseload in the country stands at 1,99,25,604, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The death toll due to the disease increased to 2,18,959 with 3,417 more fatalities being reported in a day, it stated. PTI DSP ANB ANB