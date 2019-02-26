IAF air strikes in PoK: This is a strong signal from India to Pakistan, says Strategic Affairs Expert

Speaking about the Indian Air Force's (IAF) aerial strike across the LoC, Security and Strategic Affairs Expert C Uday Bhaskar said that the aerial strike is a signal that India doesn't want to go beyond the terror infrastructure of Pakistan. Bhaskar said, "The fact that India has used the air force and air power in the post Pulwama contest is a very significant development. There have been reports from Pakistan also that, yes, Indian fighters had entered Pakistan airspace and the Pakistani reports are talking about payload having been dropped near Balakot so this is a kind of confirmation from other side also. My reading is that this is very strong signal from India, a signal both of resolve which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had indicated immediately after Pulwama, that there would be a response from India and also of restraint. I think this is the signal that India doesn't want to go beyond the terror infrastructure of Pakistan and now the ball is in Pakistan's court to respond. Critical part now is how Pakistan will respond to this particular Indian move."