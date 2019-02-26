IAF air strikes in PoK: Right step taken by govt, we stand by them, says Asaduddin Owaisi

After the news of Indian Air Force (IAF) striking terror launch pads of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) came out, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "It is the right step which has been taken by the government, we stand with the government on this issue we were expecting this sort of response within 2 to 3 days after Pulwama blast. Though Foreign Secretary called it a non-military action, it's a step I was expecting government will take long time back. I hope government will now go after Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed." Earlier in the day, IAF sources said that major terror camps of JeM were destroyed in IAF strikes in PoK. Around 1000 kg of explosion was used in the strikes.