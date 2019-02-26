IAF air strikes in PoK: PM Modi did what he promised, says Giriraj Singh

Minister of States for MSME Giriraj Singh on Tuesday said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi did what he promise to the people of India that he will take the revenge of every drop of blood of the martyrs. PM Modi never shifted his national duty on his shoulders, he stood still in order to take the revenge of his countrymen. Pakistan did not even accept the Uri surgical strike, so how can we expect them to accept this strike. I feel petty for Pakistan because they suffer but they don't accept".