IAF air strikes in PoK: India, Pakistan should avoid further escalation of tensions, says EU

Following the aerial strike by Indian Air Force (IAF) in the Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), European Union discussed the tension between India and Pakistan. Spokesperson of European Union, Maja Kocijancic said, "We're following very closely the current developments between India and Pakistan. We remain in contact with both countries and what we believe is essential, is that all exercise maximum restraint and avoid further escalation of tensions." IAF conducted air strike on terror launch pads of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in PoK in early hours of Tuesday. Major terror launch pads were destroyed and around 300 terrorists were targeted in the strike.