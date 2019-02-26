IAF air strikes in PoK: India struck biggest camp of JeM in Balakot, says MEA

While briefing the mediapersons about the Indian Air Force (IAF), strikes in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said that credible intelligence was received about planning of another terror attack in India by the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and therefore a pre-emptive strike became important. "Credible information was received that JeM was attempting other attacks in the country. A pre-emptive strike became important. India struck the biggest camp of JeM in Balakot," Foreign Secretary, Vijay Gokhale said in New Delhi. Earlier in the day, IAF sources said that major terror camps of JeM were destroyed in IAF strikes in PoK. Around 1000 kg of explosion was used in the strikes.