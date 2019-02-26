IAF air strikes in PoK: Compliment goes to govt and Air Force, says Lt Gen (retd) DS Hooda

Speaking to ANI on the Indian Air Force's (IAF) strike at terror launch pads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), Lt General (Retd) DS Hooda praised the government and the Air Force for the way they carried out the strike. He said, "My compliment goes to the government for taking this action and also to the Air Force for the way they have carried out this strike in an absolutely professional manner. All the pilots are safe and I think it needed to be done. I personally had no doubt in my mind after Pulwama attack that some strong action will be taken by the government, I compliment their decision." He further stated, "India has to stay prepared for a reaction whether it comes or not. As a military we are much more superior to Pakistan and we should be ready to show that superiority in case our national interest is harmed."