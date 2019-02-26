IAF air strikes in PoK: It's a big achievement for PM Modi, says Jitendra Singh

While speaking to ANI on aerial strikes conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) at Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror camps in Balakot on early morning of Tuesday, Minister of State (MoS) for Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Dr Jitendra Singh said, "It is satisfactory that several countries across the world are now supporting India in taking harsh actions against the terrorists and terrorist organisations. It is a big achievement for Prime Minister Narendra Modi."