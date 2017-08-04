The 16th edition of IAAF World Championships will be underway on Friday, August 4 with six events on the opening day.

Two of the biggest icons of track and field who are set to retire after the 10-day London meet -- Usain Bolt and Mo Farah -- will be in action as early as Day 1. India has also sent a 25-member contingent to the Championships, but none of the athletes will participate on Friday.

Women's Heptathlon specialist Swapna Barma will kickstart India's campaign on Saturday, August 5. Sprinters Dutee Chand and Mohammed Anas will also be in action on Saturday.

Bolt in action [12:50am IST - August 5]

The focus on the opening day will be on the Jamaican sprint legend -- Bolt. The 30-year-old will participate in the 100m heats.

Bolt this season has come up with only one sub-10s performance -- 9.95s to win the Monaco Diamond League last month. He is seventh on the list of top timings this season while American sensation Christian Coleman tops the list with a timing of 9.82s.

Bolt is expected to face a stiff competition from the likes of Coleman and his compatriot Yohan Blake along with arch-rival Justin Gatlin.

Andre de Grasse set the fastest wind-assisted timing of 9.69s this season. However, the Canadian sprinter has pulled out of the meet with a hamstring injury, which came as a big boost to Bolt's chances.

Despite not being at his best during the lead-up to the tournament, Bolt has had the habit of stepping up on big occasions. And more importantly, the 11-time World Championships gold medallist is feeling confident!

Mohamad Farah in action [1:50am IST - August 5]

On the other hand, Mo Farah is looking for a third consecutive double after winning both the 10,000m and 5,000m titles in 2013 and 2015.

The local favourite will be in action in the final of 10,000m today and is the frontrunner to win the distance race.

Ethiopian due of Abadi Hadis and Jemal Yimer, who have better season bests (27:08.26s, 27:09.09s, respectively) than Farah's 27.12:09s. However, just like Bolt, Farah has proved he is unbeatable on big occasions.