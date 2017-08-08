IAAF World Athletics Championships: Norovirus Outbreak Affects 30 Persons at Official Team Hotel

Suspected cases of norovirus were identified after an outbreak at the offical hotel of the athletes and staff at the ongoing IAAF World Athletics Championships in London.

Public Health England (PHE) confirmed that 30 athletes and support staff were affected and two cases were confirmed of the bug.

Public Health England London deputy director for health protection Dr Deborah Turbitt on Tuesday said, “PHE has been notified of a confirmed outbreak of norovirus among people associated with the World Athletics Championships.”

Two athletes due to compete were forced to withdraw from their events after complaints of uneasiness.

The Canadian and German teams staying at the Tower hotel, near Tower Bridge, were believed to have been affected by the bug.

According to report in BBC, investigations in conjunction with health officers and the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) concluded the hotel was not the source of the illness.

“We have followed strict hygiene protocol, ensuring that those affected are not in contact with other guests and all public areas have been thoroughly sanitised,” the hotel said.

Norovirus is an unpleasant but rarely serious illness which is often caught through close contact or by touching contaminated surfaces or objects.