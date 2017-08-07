IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017: Jamaica's Omar McLeod wins 110 metres hurdles gold

McLeod, 23, led from start to finish to take the title in 13.04 seconds from defending champion Sergey Shubenkov with Balazs Baji of Hungary taking a surprise bronze.

>London: Jamaica's Omar McLeod added the world 110 metres hurdles title to his Olympic crown in London on Monday.

However, world record holder Aries Merritt's dream of winning at least a medal two years after a kidney transplant were dashed as the American and 2012 Olympic champion finished fifth.

"It's crazy, it's my moment," said McLeod.

McLeod provided Jamaica with a much-needed boost after both superstar Usain Bolt and women's double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson failed to bring home gold in the 100m.

"I really wanted to come out here and keep the Jamaican flag high," said McLeod.

"Usain Bolt he's still legendary, this is for you!"

McLeod dominated the race leaving the others to fight it out for the minor medals with Merritt in contention until the final hurdle.

However, he weakened and Shubenkov, who as a Russian was running as an Authorised Neutral Athlete because of the country's ban over a massive doping scandal, burst through to take second with 2016 European silver medalist Baji edging Frenchman Garfield Darien for the third spot on the podium.