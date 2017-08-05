IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017: Usain Bolt Advances to Finals in His Last 100 Meters Race Despite Finishing Second

Bolt took in 9.98 seconds to complete the race and finished after the winner Christian Coleman

World record holder Usain Bolt has made it to the finals in his last 100 meters race at the IAAF World Championships in London. The 30-year-old Jamaican was not upto the mark and produced another disappointing performance as he didn’t start well, again.

Bolt took in 9.98 seconds to complete the race and finished after the winner Christian Coleman, who took 9.97 seconds. However, both the runners qualify for the final of the event.

Also, it was Bolt’s first ever second-place in any semi-final in Olympic and World Championships. Though, Bolt’s time was the second-fastest of the semi-finals, despite his second-place finish. Also Check: Usain Bolt Retirement: Some Interesting Facts About The World’s Fastest Athlete

The final of the race is scheduled for 2:15 am IST on August 6 and it will be Bolt’s last 100 meters race as Bolt will retire after the 4x100m relay which is scheduled on August 12.

Here are the men Bolt will have to beat if the fastest man of all time is going to retire undefeated.



View photos final-startlis_trans_NvBQzQNjv4BqLAxMOlOd5aBPSsN63muQtzyRjL_GN5PU1m0m_J9VUxc More

Earlier in the semifinals race, Bolt overcame a poor start to win heat 6 in 10.07 seconds. The Jamaican was not happy with his performance and said the blocks had affected his race.

Bolt, who holds a world record of 9.58 seconds, was welcomed by a boisterous crowd of 70,000 at the Olympic Stadium, where he won three Olympic gold medals five years ago.