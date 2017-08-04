IAAF World athletics championships 2017, Live Updates, Day 1 in London: Usain Bolt, Mo Farah will be in action

Catch all the live updates and results from Day 1 of the much-anticipated IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017 in London.

>Day One Preview: Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt and distance-running legend Mo Farah would like to finish their careers on a high by winning the World Championships golds in their events.

The IAAF World Athletics Championships that begins on 4 August will see both these Bolt and Farah in action on Day 1 in the 100 metres 1st round and the 10,000 metres final respectively.

While India has gone with a 25-athlete contingent to the event, the entire selection came under immense scrutiny. With Asian Athletics winning athletes left out of the squad, there is added pressure on the rest of the Indians to deliver.

Day 1 will see Lakshmanan Govindan, who won the long-distance double in the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships, trying to prove his mettle on a bigger stage when he takes to the track alongside Mo Farah.

Britain's Laura Muir also kick-starts her quest for the 1,500 metres-5,000 metres double. Though she is recuperating from a foot stress fracture, Muir is confident of her chances in winning both races.