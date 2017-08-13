IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017: How Hero the Hedgehog, mischievous official mascot, has set stage alight

While the retirement of Usain Bolt and Mo Farah has ensured that the IAAF World Championships has never been short of worthy moments, the crowd has been privy to some action outside the field as well. In a competition featuring the best of athletes from across the world, surprisingly, a mascot has become the crowd favourite in London.
It has shown its love to TV anchors and athletes alike, keeping everyone guessing on what's going on in Hero's head.
Usain Bolt 🇯🇲 playing with mascot after winning Men's 100M Heat 6 on Day 1 of IAAF #WorldChamps2017. ( AFP / Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV) pic.twitter.com/a0psE3lDj9
" Team Jamaica (@JamaicaOlympics) August 5, 2017
Known as Hero the Hedgehog, the mascot is built by nine-year-old Elinor in a bid to drive home the importance of the depleting specie, the mascot has surely amassed a large assembly of fans all around the world, thanks to its mischievous activities throughout the Championships, bringing a huge smile on everyone's faces.
Nadine Visser gets help with her shoelaces after qualifying for the 100m hurdles final at the #IAAFWorlds 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/g74XARjGCs
" European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) August 11, 2017
In between, Hero the Hedgehog has thrown in some words of wisdom for us.
#ThursdayThoughts brought to you by #HEROthehedgehog pic.twitter.com/QdzMGpGDBi " IAAF World Champs (@IAAFWorldChamps) August 10, 2017
Loving Hero the hedgehog who is stealing the show #herothehedgehog #London2017 pic.twitter.com/7H7KgIo6VJ
" Nicole Lavery (@MeSoPretty) August 9, 2017
Someone who doesn't seem to care much for the ocassion,surrounding or even the threat of being hit, Hero seems to be chilling out with the whole world watching on keenly.
Time for some target practice, show your love for #HerotheHedgehog @London2017 @IAAFWorldChamps #herofans pic.twitter.com/3Dc0WgcvPF " HERO FANS (@WeAreHeroFans) August 13, 2017
More mischief from Hero the hedgehog hiding in the sand pit 😳😂😂😍@IAAFWorldChamps #WorldChamps pic.twitter.com/jLimPosi7U
" Judi Stafford (@scubashelley) August 8, 2017
This has literally been me all weekend..🙇🏼ï¸ #mood #London2017 #IAAFWorldChampionships pic.twitter.com/HVei9wMN1z " Anneliese Rubie (@annierubie) August 7, 2017
And if you doubt its athletic skills, its water sliding abilities will surely convince you that a gold medal is not far away.
This is Hero's world. We're all just living in it. #BeTheNext #HEROtheHedgehog pic.twitter.com/j1RDO9YTga
" IAAF World Champs (@IAAFWorldChamps) August 9, 2017
The hedgehog on everybody's lips. Bringing you Hero's best bits: part 2 #BeTheNext #HEROthehedgehog pic.twitter.com/nQdmMyrOTS " IAAF World Champs (@IAAFWorldChamps) August 10, 2017
We surely consider Hero the Hedgehog one of the best mascots ever. What about you? View More