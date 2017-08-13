IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017: How Hero the Hedgehog, mischievous official mascot, has set stage alight

While the retirement of Usain Bolt and Mo Farah has ensured that the IAAF World Championships has never been short of worthy moments, the crowd has been privy to some action outside the field as well. In a competition featuring the best of athletes from across the world, surprisingly, a mascot has become the crowd favourite in London.

It has shown its love to TV anchors and athletes alike, keeping everyone guessing on what's going on in Hero's head.

Usain Bolt 🇯🇲 playing with mascot after winning Men's 100M Heat 6 on Day 1 of IAAF #WorldChamps2017. ( AFP / Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV) pic.twitter.com/a0psE3lDj9 " Team Jamaica (@JamaicaOlympics) August 5, 2017

Known as Hero the Hedgehog, the mascot is built by nine-year-old Elinor in a bid to drive home the importance of the depleting specie, the mascot has surely amassed a large assembly of fans all around the world, thanks to its mischievous activities throughout the Championships, bringing a huge smile on everyone's faces.

Nadine Visser gets help with her shoelaces after qualifying for the 100m hurdles final at the #IAAFWorlds 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/g74XARjGCs " European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) August 11, 2017

In between, Hero the Hedgehog has thrown in some words of wisdom for us.

Loving Hero the hedgehog who is stealing the show #herothehedgehog #London2017 pic.twitter.com/7H7KgIo6VJ " Nicole Lavery (@MeSoPretty) August 9, 2017

Someone who doesn't seem to care much for the ocassion,surrounding or even the threat of being hit, Hero seems to be chilling out with the whole world watching on keenly.

More mischief from Hero the hedgehog hiding in the sand pit 😳😂😂😍@IAAFWorldChamps #WorldChamps pic.twitter.com/jLimPosi7U " Judi Stafford (@scubashelley) August 8, 2017

And if you doubt its athletic skills, its water sliding abilities will surely convince you that a gold medal is not far away.

The hedgehog on everybody's lips. Bringing you Hero's best bits: part 2 #BeTheNext #HEROthehedgehog pic.twitter.com/nQdmMyrOTS " IAAF World Champs (@IAAFWorldChamps) August 10, 2017

We surely consider Hero the Hedgehog one of the best mascots ever. What about you?