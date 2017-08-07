IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017: Swapna Barman's dismal show highlights lack of international exposure

There is a tradition in the heptathlon that after the event is over, all the athletes, in this case 31 of them, come together and take a lap of the stadium, waving to the fans. These are the true gladiatrix competing over seven events in two days to accumulate points and win gold. In the mix on Sunday evening was Swapna Barman, the 21-year-old Indian from Kolkata. She ended up 26th with 5431 points. London should have seen her push herself to breaking point. The puzzling question would always remain that in perfect conditions with such a high calibre of athletes in the fray, why couldn't she connect the dots.

"I did my best and this would help me in future competitions," she said later.

In the Asian Athletic Championships, Barman finished with 5942 and won the gold. Bettering those points here in London would have taken her into the top 20 athletes and a major boost in motivation for the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games to come. There is no doubt that she is a solid bet for gold at the Jakarta 2018 Asian Games. In the last Incheon Games, Uzbekistan's Ekaterina Voronina won the gold with 5912 points. Being on the podium at the Commonwealth Games is slightly more difficult as the winner usually crosses 6500.

But take a look at the top five finishers in the Heptathlon and compare achievements with Barman. The gold medal-winner Nafissataou Thiam is the reigning Olympic champion and a former European junior champion; Carolin Schafer, the silver winner is a former World junior champion and finished fifth in Rio; Anouk Vetter, the bronze medal winner is European champion and finished 10th in Rio; Yorgelis Rodrigeuz, who improved a staggering eight centimetres in the high jump alone is a 2012 junior world champion and finished 7th at Rio Games and Britain's Katrina Johnson-Thompson is a former world junior long jump champion with 6.81 metres and finished 6th in Rio.

The question is not about talent here. It's the push athletes require to be able to compete at the highest level on a consistent and regular basis. After winning the Asian gold, Barman said, "Competing at the World Championships is good exposure. But we need to go for regular competitions which are smaller across Europe. I don't know where they are held. But that would increase work load and see if our training is successful or not."

There are external factors too that work in Barman's life. She takes care of her family and so common sense tells her that an Asian Games gold is more valuable as that gives a job security plus funds to take care of more pressing concerns.

Siddhanth Thingalaya, who trains in the US and competed in the 110 metres hurdles finished seventh in his heat with a timing of 13.64. In the Asian Athletic Championships, he finished 5th with 13.72. So London definitely is an improvement except that in his case, he had qualified for the World Championships by timing 13.48 in a meet in the United States ratified by the IAAF " the Altis Invitational in Arizona. Running around the same time would have seen him qualify for the semi-finals. For someone who bank rolls himself and takes help from his parents for training expenses, London would be disappointing.

In fact, Nirmla Sheoran had a good run in the 400 metres with a time of 52.01. It could have been better if only she hadn't slackened off in the last 10 metres or so. Instead of being the last to qualify, she could have been higher in the pecking order. Running on Monday in the semi-finals, she is in heat two right next to Allyson Felix, the nine-time world champion. Shericka Jackson and Novlene Williams Mills both from Jamaica and in the same heat have personal bests of below 50. For Nirmla to qualify for the final, she would have to crack 51 at least and in the process also beat the national record of 51.05 set by Manjeet Kaur. When you have pace-setters like Allyson Felix and the two Jamaicans, anything is truly possible.

But the track event that had everyone in a tizzy was the men's 400 metres where Steve Gardiner of the Bahamas qualified for the final with a breath-taking time of 43.89. It was a new national record for Gardiner. The other seven runners which includes Olympic champion and world record holder Wayde Van Niekerk and Botswana's Issac Makwala all did 44 plus. South African Wayde who has a 9.94 in the 100 metres had run 43.03 at the Rio Olympics which stunned the world and shocked Usain Bolt too.

