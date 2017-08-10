IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017: Isaac Makwala seeks 200M glory after withstanding illness, humiliation

Makwala now has two days of forced rest more than Van Niekerk and if the semi-finals are any indication then the South African is tiring. Makwala is the favorite to win gold.

The one conspiracy theory that wasn't created and most probably the IAAF or even the Botswana team forgot, was that the new drug in town or the new testosterone called Gastroenteritis. No more is it an illness. And Botswana's track star and legend, Isaac Makwala demonstrated that in front of the world and approximately 25,000 spectators, before the capacity crowd of 55,000 walked in.

The fans stood up and applauded Makwala, just as the stadium announced he would run the 200 metres, in a kind of time trial. It would be a lone sprint. Like the F1 time trial. Come within the limits and a place in the semi-final was guaranteed. In that kind of weather, it was difficult and coming from pulls and pressures over the last 24 hours, it seemed Makwala wouldn't make it. But the Botswanans are hardy. And this was a challenge for Botswana. It was also to tell the world and the IAAF that stopping him from running the 400 metres when he wasn't ill was wrong. After being told to leave the stadium, from the gates itself, Makwala had gone back to his hotel room and wept. The 400 metres was Makwala's soul, and they had taken it away.

On Monday night, he vomited before the 200 metres heats and they led him away, afraid that the norovirus stomach bug would be passed onto the others. Makwala went back, heart-broken. He returned for the 400 metres final, ready to renew his rivalry with the Olympic and world champion Wayde Van Nierkerk but the guards at the gate didn't allow him in. The 48-hour quarantine period had not lapsed yet, said the stadium and medical officials. Makwala returned to the hotel room and watched in dismay as Wayde won the 400 metres gold without being pushed. The only man who could have taken Wayde to the finish line and ensured that the South African put in his best was sitting and watching the final on TV, sobbing.

Conspiracy theories hit London faster than the novirus bug. Most athletes in the final were from the Nike stable so it was alleged that Makwala was stopped because he wears Adidas. The Nike links to IAAF president Sebastian Coe were obvious. IAAF bungled it up when they sent Makwala away from the stadium gates. Coe, later said, "As a former athlete, I have enormous sympathy for Isaac Makwala and the other athletes to get to this point in the championships and to contract an illness like this. But our overriding guiding principle is that we have 2,000 athletes in London under our care and we have a responsibility to protect them in the best way we possibly can."

Matters went out of hand when the former 400 metres Olympic, world champion and world record holder Michael Johnson said to the BBC, "There is the elephant in the room " Wayde van Niekerk's only challenger has been pulled out of both the 200M and 400M. The conspiracy theories will come out of the silence."

So as Makwala stood at the head of the 200 metres start, alone, he made a compelling figure. He wasn't from an elite powerful nation. He stood as the singular figure against the might of the IAAF who had prevented him from running the 400 metres. For fans, it was a story, the underdog needed to win. The shadow had to be in the spotlight. So when the trial was announced that Makwala had to run in less than 20.53, it was as good as watching a high-voltage final. The fans got behind the legendary African runner and roared him on to the finish line in 20.20. Makwala did a series of push-ups and the medical authorities and IAAF looked the other way. The underdog had his place in the semi-final. Hollywood was closely looking at the unfolding story.

In the semi-finals, the fans were right behind Makwala. The draw gave him lane one, the worst in the present circumstances as standing water would be there because of the incessant rain. Makwala ran a strong bend and raised his hand at the end after finishing second behind Isiah Young in 20.14. The script had played out. What the fans couldn't witness in the 400 metres final was now possible in the 200 metres final " Isaac Makwala vs Wayde van Niekerk.

Meanwhile, the South African, Niekerk, ambitious enough to try and match Michael Johnson's 1995 achievement of winning both 200 and 400 metres golds, just about squeezed through to the 200 metres final as the slowest qualifier. Jamaica's Yohan Blake, the 2011 world 100M champion was the biggest casualty.

Read More