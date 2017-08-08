IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017 medal tally: Omar McLeod wins Jamaica's first gold; USA still lead

Here's a look at the medals tally after Day 4 of IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017.

>London: Omar McLeod brought the smile back to Jamaican sprinting as he powered to the 110 metres hurdles title at the World Athletics Championships on Monday before dedicating his triumph to Usain Bolt.

Following the shock defeats of Bolt and Elaine Thompson in the 100 metres events, McLeod, another overwhelming race favourite from the Caribbean island, made no mistake as he added the world crown to the Olympic title he won last year.

The 23-year-old dominated the race, winning in 13.04 seconds, a metre clear of the defending champion Sergey Shubenkov, the Russian who was competing as an 'authorised neutral athlete' with his country's federation still banned from international athletics.

"He's still legendary! Usain, brother, this is for you!" McLeod, who had celebrated by running across the track afterwards to hug his mother in the London Stadium, told the crowd afterwards.

World record holder Aries Merritt, of the US, who won the Olympic title in the same stadium five years ago, started strongly but faded into fifth place in 13.31 seconds.

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon added the world title to her Olympic gold when she won a superb women's 1,500 metres final.

Jenny Simpson of the United States, the 30-year-old 2011 champion, also showed great track nous as she slipped up the inside and finished like a teenage sprinter to take second.

South Africa's 800 metres specialist Caster Semenya also powered through on the line to grab the bronze.

Poland's Anita Wlodarczyk destroyed the opposition to win a third hammer throw world title despite suffering from a broken finger and cramps

Yulimar Rojas claimed Venezuela's first-ever World Athletics Championships title when she won the women's triple jump by two centimetres from great rival Caterine Ibarguen in a see-saw battle on Monday.

Ibarguen, 33, had dominated the sport since taking Olympic silver at the London Stadium in 2012, at one point enjoying a 34-meeting winning streak that lasted until early June 2016.

But Rojas has made her life much tougher since bursting onto the scene. "I will keep working hard. I am satisfied with my performance," Ibarguen said.

Here is the IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017 medal tally after Day 4

>Rank >Country >Gold >Silver >Bronze >Total 1 United States 2 5 2 9 2 Kenya 2 1 2 5 3 Ethiopia 1 2 0 3 4 South Africa 1 0 2 3 5 Venezuela 1 0 1 2 5 Jamaica 1 0 1 2 5 Poland 1 0 1 2 8 Greece 1 0 0 1 8 Bahrain 1 0 0 1 8 Belgium 1 0 0 1 8 Great Britain and N.I. 1 0 0 1 8 New Zealand 1 0 0 1 8 Lithuania 1 0 0 1 14 Uganda 0 1 0 1 14 Sweden 0 1 0 1 14 Authorised Neutral Athlete 0 1 0 1 14 Colombia 0 1 0 1 14 Cote D'Ivoire 0 1 0 1 14 Germany 0 1 0 1 14 People's Republic of China 0 1 0 1 21 Netherlands 0 0 2 2 22 Hungary 0 0 1 1 22 Tanzania 0 0 1 1 22 Croatia 0 0 1 1 22 Cuba 0 0 1 1 22 Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1

