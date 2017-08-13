IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017: Twitter reacts to imperfect end to Usain Bolt, Mo Farah's careers

Here's how Twitter reacted to Bolt's painful final run and Farah's silver medal finish on Saturday

It wasn't the kind of ending everyone expected but the greatness of Usain Bolt and Mo Farah doesn't erode a bit despite their performances at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in London.

While participating in their respective final races of their careers on Saturday, Bolt couldn't finish the 4x100 metres relay due to muscle cramp and Farah ended up at second position in the 5000 metres event. The crowd at the London's Olympic stadium and millions around the globe saw how two of the world's greatest athletes couldn't get a perfect farewell, but they might have realised that sports is not a fairytale after all.

Even in the finals of 100 metres just few days back, Bolt fell behind and had to settle for the bronze medal after Justin Gatlin and Christian Coleman took home the gold and silver respectively. While Farah won gold in the 10,000 metres event, the 34-year-old Briton lost his world 5,000 metres title to Ethiopia's Muktar Edris.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Bolt's painful final run and Farah's silver medal finish on Saturday:

Usain Bolt pulls up with pulled hamstring in final World Championship. Still classy as he applauds the crowd in London, even in pain. pic.twitter.com/DuD5Lm6WJd " Troy Hirsch (@troyhirschfox5) August 12, 2017

And then a Muscle Pull finally unveiled Usain Bolt's mortality. The gods don't want more men in their ranks. The gods are envious pic.twitter.com/LGCtObWCsO " FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@Rouvafe) August 13, 2017

Incredible end to an incredible career. Thank you @usainbolt - the greatest athlete of them all. pic.twitter.com/8pcEdJCkqH " Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 12, 2017

#MoFarah #USAINBOLT Two greats who didn't win their last race but won the hearts of billions across the world. Inspiring generations. pic.twitter.com/8mbVQYgTzS " Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) August 12, 2017

Congrats to these World Legends, Usain Bolt & #MoFarah What a wonderful era they gave the Athletics World We will surely miss you pic.twitter.com/y1AsDVbKki " #9jaWitches (@badgalmaddie_) August 12, 2017

It may be silver tonight. But forever gold #mofarah. pic.twitter.com/NcvgGpodaJ " Tony (@TonyVoller) August 12, 2017

¡ï¸11 World Championship Titles ¡ï¸9* Olympic Gold Medals ¡ï¸Holder of 3 Major World Records Fastest. Human. Ever. Thank you, Usain #Bolt! pic.twitter.com/E8bVIU0uNd " Coach Zach Emerson (@CoachZem) August 12, 2017

Usain Bolt also took to Twitter to thank his fans for the all support and love.

Thank You my peeps. Infinite love for you all " Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 12, 2017

