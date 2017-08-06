IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017 medal tally: Justin Gatlin's 100m gold on Day 2 puts USA on top

Here's a look at the medals tally after Day 2 of IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017.

>London: Justin Gatlin ruined Usain Bolt's farewell party when the 35-year-old American won the world 100 metres title on Saturday, beating the Jamaican superstar into third and sparking a chorus of boos from a London crowd unhappy with his doping past.

What was meant to be a glorious celebration of the departure of the sport's greatest showman turned into a condemnation of its biggest pantomime villain as Gatlin, twice banned for drug offences, rolled back the years to win a second world title 12 years after his first and 13 after claiming Olympic 100m gold.

As so often before Bolt made a terrible start but for once could not make it up as Christian Coleman, the 21-year-old American who beat him in the semi-finals, looked set for victory.

In women's 10,000 m event, Ethiopian Almaz Ayana destroyed the field to win at the World Championships on Saturday, finishing around 300 metres clear of her rivals in her first race of an injury-plagued season.

The Olympic champion began pulling away from the field after 10 laps, sweeping past back markers who were made to look sluggish in comparison.

She finished in 30:16.32 seconds, well outside the world record she set when she won in Rio last year but still enough to win by an astonishing 46.37 seconds, by far the biggest margin in championship history.

Ayana's compatriot Tirunesh Dibaba, the former world and Olympic champion, added to her impressive collection of medals when he took the silver with Kenya's Agnes Tirop in third.

Another star of Day 2 was Andrius Gudzius, a one-time junior prodigy, who finally fulfilled expectations to shock the big names in the discus and take gold at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday.

The 26-year-old, who had won the world junior title back in 2010 but had never since come close to threatening the elite in his event, prevailed with a second-round throw of 69.21 metres, the best of his life.

Gudzius, whose previous best performance in the senior ranks was a European Under-23 triumph in 2013, showed little emotion as he became only the second Lithuanian man ever to win a world title following his great discus throwing predecessor Virgilijus Alekna.

In men's long jump, South Africa's Luvo Manyonga won the title on Saturday, making up for the disappointment of missing out on an Olympic gold in Rio.

Manyonga, who only returned to formal competition last year after overcoming a drug addiction, led the final from the second round with a leap of 8.48 metres - the third best mark of 2017.

The 26-year-old held off the challenge of American Jarrion Lawson, who in his first senior championships jumped a season-best 8.44 in the final round to claim silver.

The bronze was taken by Manyonga's compatriot Ruswahl Samaai, the leader in the Diamond League standings, who jumped 8.32.

Here is the IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017 medal tally after Day 2:

>Rank >Country >Gold >Silver > Bronze >Total 1 United States 1 2 1 4 2 Ethiopia 1 1 0 2 3 South Africa 1 0 1 2 4 Lithuania 1 0 0 1 5 Great Britain & N.I. 1 0 0 1 6 Sweden 0 1 0 1 7 Uganda 0 1 0 1 8 Kenya 0 0 2 2 9 Jamaica 0 0 1 1

With inputs from Reuters

>Catch Firstpost's live blog of IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017 on Day 3 here View More