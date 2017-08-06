IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017, Live Updates, Day 3 in London: Nafissatou Thiam, Siddhanth Thingalaya in action

Catch all the live updates and results from Day 3 of the much-anticipated IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017 in London.

>Day Three Preview: The IAAF World Athletics Championships would like to move past Saturday's Usain Bolt heartbreak and pull the focus back on the on-field action on Day 3.

Sunday is lined up with the finals of Men's and women's marathons, heptathlon, women's pole vault, men's shot put, women's 100 metres and a host of other qualifying events.

South Africa's Wayde van Niekerk will also be in action on Day 3 of the World Athletics Championships and his performance will be looked keenly to see if he can indeed fill Usain Bolt's big shoes.

Despite losing the lead to Carolin Schafer after three events of the heptathlon, Belgian Nafissatou Thiam is still the favourite.

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson would start as the firm favourite in the women's 100 metres event which would bring Day 3 to a close.

India's Swapna Barman would like to improve her standings in the heptathlon while Siddhanth Thingalaya in 110 metres hurdles, Nirmala Sheoran in Women's 400 metres, Gopi Thonakal and Monika Athare in marathon are the other Indian in action on Sunday.