IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017, Live Updates, Day 9 in London: Usain Bolt, India's relay teams in action

Catch all the live updates from the Day 9 of the 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships as Usain Bolt sets his sight on the gold medal in men's 4x100 metres relay.

>Preview: Usain Bolt, the superstar who made athletics fun and watchable for the past decade returns to the track for the final time Saturday to run on Jamaica's 4x100-meter relay team. Mo Farah will also be in action on the penultimate day of the championships in his swansong race, the men's 5,000 metres.

The rest of the six events of the decathlon will take place with the 1,500 metres bringing to close the multi-discipline event.

Jamaica will be competing with their historic rival, United States of America in both men's and women's 4x100 metres relay finals.

The women's high jump, the other gold medal event, where Russian athlete Maria Lasitskene, competing under the Authorized Neutral Athlete category, is the strongest contender.

In the women's 100 metres hurdles, it will be a two-horse race with former 100 metres hurdles champion Sally Pearson of Australia going up against world record holder Kendra Harrison of the US for the title. A victory for Sally Pearson would find Australia a place in the medal tally.

While the Indian relay teams will be in action in the men's and women's 4x400 metres event, Davinder Singh Kang, who became the first Indian to qualify for the men's javelin final event at the worlds will be other Indian in the fray.

