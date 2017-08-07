IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017 medal tally: Tori Bowie's 100m gold keeps USA on top

Here's a look at the medals tally after Day 3 of IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017.

>London: America's Tori Bowie delivered a finish line masterclass when she timed her dip perfectly to win the women's 100 metres World Championship gold in spectacular style on Sunday, leaving Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou with a consolation silver.

The 26-year-old Bowie, who finished in 10.85 seconds, went one better than her silver medal at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro while Ta Lou was left to ponder another desperately unlucky finish.

Olympic champion and race favourite Elaine Thompson never got going and finished fifth, as Dutchwoman Dafne Schippers took bronze.

Thompson's shock defeat came after Usain Bolt finished third in the men's 100 metres on Saturday making it the first time since the 2005 World Championships in Helsinki that Jamaica failed to win either 100 metres race.

Meanwhile, New Zealand won its first Worlds gold in the men's division with Tomas Walsh clinching the yellow metal with a series of consistent throws in the shot put final.

While Kenya's Geoffrey Kipkorir Kirui prevailed in a compelling east African duel with Ethiopian Tamirat Tola on the streets of London to win the men's marathon on Sunday, Bahrain's Rose Chelimo beat Kenyan favourite Edna Kiplagat to win the women's marathon.

In the heptathlon event, Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium eased her way to gold at the World Championships to go with the Olympic title she claimed in Rio with 6,784 points.

While Anouk Vetter of the Netherlands thrilled the crowd with her championship-best javelin throw of 58.41 metres, she had to settle for bronze on 6,636 as Germany's Carolin Schafer secured silver with a slightly higher 6,696 points. This was the German's first senior medal.

Here is the IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017 medal tally after Day 3:

>Rank >Country >Gold >Silver >Bronze >Total 1 United States 2 4 2 8 2 Ethiopia 1 2 0 3 3 Kenya 1 1 2 4 4 South Africa 1 0 1 2 5 Belgium 1 0 0 1 5 Bahrain 1 0 0 1 5 Greece 1 0 0 1 5 Great Britain and N.I 1 0 0 1 5 New Zealand 1 0 0 1 5 Lithuania 1 0 0 1 11 Uganda 0 1 0 1 11 Sweden 0 1 0 1 11 Cote D'Ivoire 0 1 0 1 11 Germany 0 1 0 1 15 Netherlands 0 0 2 2 16 Venezuela 0 0 1 1 16 Tanzania 0 0 1 1 16 Jamaica 0 0 1 1 16 Croatia 0 0 1 1 16 Cuba 0 0 1 1

