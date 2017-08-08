IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017: Wayde van Niekerk, Nijel Amos, Evan Jager in action on Day 5

Here's all you need to know about the schedule of events to be held in IAAF World Athletics Championship 2017 on Day 5.

It is time to see if South Africa's Wayde van Niekerk lives upto all the pre-tournament hype. The defending world and Olympic champion and world record holder, faces a loaded field that is sure to test him to the limit in the men's 400 metres final scheduled for Day 5 of the IAAF World Athletics Championships.

Among other athletes, Niekerk will go against Botswana's Issac Makwala who along with him is trying to go for the 200/400 metres double last achieved in 1995 by Michael Johnson.

With David Rudisha's withdrawal from the men's 800 metres in this tournament, the field is wide open for the other athletes like Poland's Adam Kszczot and Botswana's Nijel Amos to earn their place under the spotlight.

In the men's 3,000 metres steeplechase, all eyes will be on USA's Evan Jager to see if he can break the Kenyan domination. It wouldn't be an easy endeavour with Kenya's Conseslus Kipruto and Ezekiel Kemboi in the fray.

In the other gold medal events of the day, Lyu Huihui may win China their first Gold medal of the tournament in the women's javelin throw, while world record holder Renauld Lavillenie will be unburdened by expectations as he takes to the field in the men's pole vault.

Here is the full schedule for Day 5:

>Evening session

23:50 - Women's javelin final

00:00 (9 August) - Women's 200m first round

00:05 (9 August) - Men's pole vault final

01:05 (9 August) - Women's 400m hurdles semi-finals

01:10 (9 August) - Women's shot put qualifying

01:40 (9 August) - Men's 3,000m steeplechase final

02:05 (9 August) - Men's 800m final

02:22 (9 August) - Men's 400m final View More