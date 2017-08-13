IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017: Maria Lasitskene retains high jump title, Johannes Vetter wins javelin gold

Russian Maria Lasitskene, competing as a neutral, defended her title at the IAAF World Championships, with Ukraine's Yulia Levchenko and Poland's Kamila Licwinko taking silver and bronze respectively.

>London:In women's high jump, Russian Maria Lasitskene, competing as a neutral, defended the title at the IAAF World Championships on Saturday.

Lasitskene took her win record to 34 from her 36 most recent competitions indoors and outdoors, and her 2.03-metre best extended her winning streak to 25.

Ukraine's Yulia Levchenko claimed silver with 2.01m, with Poland's Kamila Licwinko taking bronze (1.99).

Russia's athletics federation remains barred by the IAAF over widespread state-sponsored doping, but 19 athletes have been cleared to compete at the world championships after having proved they were clean.

Germany's Johannes Vetter won the men's javelin throw at the IAAF World Championships on Saturday.

Vetter threw a best of 89.89 metres, with Czech Jakub Vadlejch taking silver with 89.73m.

Another Czech, Petr Frydrych claimed bronze (88.32).

