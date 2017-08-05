Catch all the live updates and results from Day 2 of the much-anticipated IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017 in London.

>Day Two Preview: IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017 will see its first full day of action with both afternoon and evening sessions scheduled for 5 August.

On the opening day of the Championships, there were no surprises when Usain Bolt qualified for the 100 metres semi-final. But, the day belonged to Briton distance-running legend, Mo Farah who cemented his place as the greatest long-distance runner by winning his third straight gold in a race that saw him trip on the last lap.

However, the centrepiece of Saturday's action will once again be Usain Bolt, who will be running his final 100 metres race later in the night. This will be the Jamaican sprinter's last ever individual race and he will be aiming to sign off in his trademark style.

There will be three other gold medal events scheduled in the evening sessions. The men's discus, long jump and the women's 10,000 metres will be decided and all three events have quite an open field with no clear favourites.

Wayde van Niekerk, who is looking to complete the 200 metres- 400 metres double, will be in action in the men's 400 metres qualifying that also has India's Muhammed Anas Yahiya in the fray.

The women's heptathlon is also scheduled on Saturday with Swapna Barman, the sole Indian in the mix and later in the day Dutee Chand will be in action in the 100 metres qualifying where Olympic champion Elaine Thompson is touted to be the favourite.

