IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017: Almaz Ayana, Asbel Kiprop, Caster Semenya in action on Day 10

Here's all you need to know about the schedule of events to be held in IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017 on Day 10.

The penultimate day of the World Championships was fraught with heartbreaks, but also gave birth to a new set of champions.

France's Kevin Mayer and Germany's Johannes Vetter won their maiden world titles in decathlon and javelin throw respectively.

However, the day will be remembered for the silver medal won by Great Britain's distance-running legend Mo Farah in his last race and more so for the way Usain Bolt's swansong on the track came to a close.

Bolt collapsed halfway into the last lap of the 4x100m relay due to a hamstring pull. The Jamaican sprinter then crossed the finishing line for the last time, but with the support of his teammates.

The last day of the championships would like to shrug off the controversies regarding its scheduling and concentrate more on the happenings on the track and field.

During Day 1 of the World Championships, Natasha Hastings stood on the podium and received a gold medal.

That was without even racing, when she and her American 4x400 metres relay teammates from 2013 were upgraded in the wake of the Russian team being stripped of first place because of doping.

To end the competition, Hastings will try to get back to the top step on Sunday along with the rest of the 2017 relay team. The 4x400 final is one of 11 on a fast and furious final day.

In all, there are six finals for the women and five more in the men's events. The action goes to the streets with race walks, including the first-ever 50-kilometer women's event, and ends on the track with the 4x400 relays.

"I've been waiting all week to get out here and compete," Hastings said. "It's been a long (wait)."

The American 4x400 women's squad looks to take the world title back from Jamaica. On the flip side, the men's edition sets out for their 10th gold in the event and seventh straight.

"Winning feels great," said Tony McQuay, who ran the anchor leg when the Americans posted the fastest qualifying time on Saturday. "The crowd and atmosphere were great. Our coaches believe in us and we believe in ourselves."

>A look at the final day of the world championships

There are only seven competitors in the women's 50km race walk, which makes its world championships debut on a two-kilometer loop between Buckingham Palace and the Admiralty Arch. Of those in the field, three are Americans. Ines Henriques of Portugal is the overwhelming favorite after setting the world record of 4:08:36, in January.

High jumper Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar has been in a dominant form this season, notching up the top four marks of the year.

"The only color of medal I want is the gold," said Barshim, a two-time Olympic medalist, including bronze at the 2012 London Games. "So, hopefully I can achieve that."

Sandra Perkovic, once elected to Croatia's Parliament, also rules the discus event. Perkovic won at the London Olympics and repeated the feat in Rio de Janeiro.

Given the way Ethiopia's Almaz Ayana has been lappin the field, the women's 5,000 metres seems to be more like a competition for the silver and bronze. She won the 10,000-meter race by more than 46 seconds.

It will be tough for anyone trying to catch up with Olympic champion Caster Semenya of South Africa in the 800 meters. She has already captured bronze in the 1,500 meters earlier this week. "I just want to keep winning," Semenya said. "That's all I'm concentrating on."

Semenya had the fastest semifinal time, followed by Ajee Wilson. "I was at home (in the US) when the championships started, so I've been seeing all the results and been inspired by my teammates," Wilson said. "It has definitely motivated me. I want to be challenging for medals as well."

Kenya's Asbel Kiprop moves closer to his fourth 1,500 metres world title. "I've been doing this for many years and I'm ready for anything," said Kiprop.

There are four Indians in the fray in today's men's and women's 20km walk event. While Khushbir Kaur is the only Indian athlete competing in the women's 20km walk, the men's 20km walk will see Irfan Kolothum Thodi, Devender Singh and Ganapathi Krishnan in action later in the day

Here is the full schedule for Day 10:

Morning Session

12:15 - Men's and women's 50km race walks

16:50 - Women's 20km race walk

18:50 - Men's 20km race walk

Evening Session

23:30 - Men's high jump final

23:40 - Women's discus throw final

00:05 (14 August) - Women's 5,000m final

00:40 (14 August) - Women's 800m final

01:00 (14 August) - Men's 1,500m final

01:25 (14 August) - Women's 4x400m relay final

01:45 (14 August) - Men's 4x400m relay final

With inputs from AP

