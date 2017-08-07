IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017: Wayde Van Niekerk, Laura Muir, Nirmala Sheoran in action on Day 4

Here's all you need to know about the schedule of events to be held in IAAF World Athletics Championship 2017 on Day 4.

Wayde Van Niekerk is going for the 200m-400m double in the IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017. A feat last achieved by Michael Johnson in 1995 Worlds, this is also being attempted by Van Niekerk's 400 metres final competitor Botswana's Issac Makwala.

Both these athletes will want to put their best foot forward in the men's 200 metres first round scheduled for Day 4 of the Championships.

Usain Bolt's withdrawal from the 200 metres event has left the field open for athletes wanting to make a mark in the longer sprint. With Yohan Blake's ever-changing fortunes and Andre de Grasse's withdrawal, this becomes Niekerk and Makwala's race to lose.

For the Indians, there isn't much to watch out for except Nirmala Sheoran's women's 400 metres semi-final scheduled for Day 4. With a timing of 52.01 seconds, Nirmala was faster than race favourite and three-time World champion Allyson Felix in the qualification round. The event will start at 01:25 am (IST) on 8 August.

However, the women's 400 metres might start off from where it left in 2015 Beijing Worlds with Allyson Felix and Shaunae Miller-Uibo still firm favourites.

In the last race of the day, Britain's Laura Muir will be in action in the women's 1,500 metres final. Muir, who is aiming for the 1,500/5,000 metres double in this year's Worlds, will face stiff competition from Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon of Kenya and world-record holder Ethiopia's Genzebe Dibaba.

Here is the full schedule for Day 4:

>Evening session

23:00 - Men's 200m first round

23:05 - Men's triple jump qualifying

23:30 - Women's hammer throw final

00:00 (8 August) - Women's 400m hurdles first round

00:50 (8 August) - Men's 400m hurdles semi-final

00:55 (8 August) - Women's triple jump final

01:25 (8 August) - Women's 400m semi-final

02:00 (8 August) - Men's 110m hurdles final

02:20 (8 August) - Women's 1500m final View More