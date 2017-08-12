IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017 medal tally: USA win in steeplechase, long jump to continue dominance

Here's a look at the medals tally after Day 8 of IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017 in London.

Out of the 12 medals up for grabs on Day 8 of the IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017, the United States of America won 4 to add on to their burgeoning medal tally in this event.

In the field, American Brittney Reese claimed a fourth world title in the long jump, having previously won in 2009, 2011 and 2013.

There were also two silver medals for Russian athletes competing under a neutral flag as their country's federation remains banned by the IAAF over a widespread state-sponsored doping programme. Darya Klishina split the Americans in the women's long jump, with veteran defending champion Tianna Bartoletta taking bronze. The other neutral athlete, Valeriy Pronkin was sandwiched in between Poland's Pawel Fajdek, who won a third consecutive gold in the men's hammer throw and bronze medal winner Wojciech Nowicki.

Dutch sprinter Dafne Schippers held on to retain her world 200 metres title on Friday. "I fought for that," said Schippers, who won 200m silver in the Rio Olympics. "I have worked so hard this year so I am so happy. It's so cool. Two times in a row is very special too.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas, who in the space of 20 metres fell from clear leader to finish fourth in the 400 metres, had the consolation of claiming bronze in 22.15 seconds.

For all the excitement of the sprint, the most dramatic race of the evening was the women's 3000m steeplechase.

It had everything, from one of the four Kenyans actually running past the first water jump to a fall to smart tactical racing that had the crowd on their feet.

Olympic bronze medallist Emma Coburn finished the final 150 metres strongly for a first American steeplechase gold in a championships record, with team-mate Courtney Frerichs taking silver ahead of Kenya's defending champion Hyvin Jepkemoi.

>Here is the IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017 medal tally after Day 8

>Rank >Country >Gold >Silver >Bronze >Total 1 United States of America 8 8 7 23 2 Kenya 3 1 4 8 3 Poland 2 2 2 6 4 South Africa 2 1 2 5 5 People's Republic of China 1 2 1 4 6 Ethiopia 1 2 0 3 7 Turkey 1 1 0 2 7 Bahrain 1 1 0 2 9 Netherlands 1 0 2 3 9 Jamaica 1 0 2 3 11 Venezuela 1 0 1 2 11 France 1 0 1 2 13 Norway 1 0 0 1 13 Belgium 1 0 0 1 13 Greece 1 0 0 1 13 Czech Republic 1 0 0 1 13 Great Britain and N.I 1 0 0 1 13 New Zealand 1 0 0 1 13 Lithuania 1 0 0 1 20 Authorized Neutral Athlete 0 3 0 3 21 Cote D'Ivoire 0 2 0 2 22 Bahamas 0 1 1 2 22 Hungary 0 1 1 2 24 Uganda 0 1 0 1 24 Sweden 0 1 0 1 24 Colombia 0 1 0 1 24 Morocco 0 1 0 1 24 Germany 0 1 0 1 29 Croatia 0 0 1 1 29 Tanzania 0 0 1 1 29 Trinidad and Tobago 0 0 1 1 29 Cuba 0 0 1 1 29 Qatar 0 0 1 1 29 Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1 29 Portugal 0 0 1 1

