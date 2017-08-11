IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017: Daffne Schippers, Tianna Bartoletta, Pawel Fajdek in action on Day 8

Here's all you need to know about the schedule of events to be held in IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017 on Day 8.

A bronze medal in the 100 metres at the IAAF World Championships 2017 has only energized Dutch sprinter Dafne Schippers in her bid to defend her 200m title in London on Friday. Schippers' biggest challenger in the final will be Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas, who finished a disappointing fourth in 400m after stumbling while glancing at the scoreboard near the finish line.

"I live and I learn through it," said Miller-Uibo, who won her semifinal heat on Thursday. "I'm getting over it. Focusing on the 200."

Tianna Bartoletta will hope to write another chapter to her intriguing career in the long jump final. She's the favorite along with teammate Brittney Reese, a three-time world champion.

Ruth Jebet had quite a stretch last season " winning the Olympic steeplechase title in Brazil and days later breaking the world record. A transfer from Kenya, Jebet represents Bahrain. Her biggest obstacles will be defending champion Hyvin Jepkemoi of Kenya and American Emma Coburn, who captured bronze in Rio.

With Ashton Eaton retired, a new decathlon champion will be crowned for the first time since 2011 at any world championship or Olympics. The first five events take place on Friday. Damian Warner of Canada won silver two years ago in Beijing, and was often Eaton's closest pursuer. The wild-cards in the event are Olympic silver medalist Kevin Mayer of France and Trey Hardee of the United States, who captured gold at the 2009 and 2011 world championships.

Pawel Fajdek of Poland is the favorite to win his third straight world championship title in the hammer throw. If he doesn't win, the gold may stay in Poland. Wojciech Nowicki had the longest throw in qualifying and has bronze medals from last year's Olympics and the 2015 World Championships.

100-metre hurdles world-record holder Kendra Harrison leads a strong American crew into the first round. Harrison didn't earn a place on the US hurdles squad for Rio last July, but soon after went on to set the world record. Olympic silver medalist Nia Ali is in the field, along with 2008 Olympic champion Dawn Harper-Nelson.

There are no Indian athletes in action at IAAF World Championships 2017 on Thursday.

Here is the full schedule for Day 8:

>Morning session

14:30 - Men's 100m decathlon

14:40 - Women's discus qualifying

15:15 - Women's 100m hurdles qualifying

15:35 - Men's long jump decathlon

15:45 - Men's high jump qualifying

16:05 - Women's discus qualifying

17:25 - Men's shot put decathlon

>Evening session

21:30 - Men's high jump decathlon

23:35 - Women's 100m hurdles semi-final

23:40 - Women's long jump final

00:05 (12 August) - Women's 800m semi-final

00:40 (12 August) - Men's 1,500m semi-final

01:00 (12 August) - Men's hammer final

01:15 (12 August) - Men's 400m decathlon

01:55 (12 August) - Women's 3,000m steeplechase final

02:20 (12 August) - Women's 200m final

With inputs from AP View More