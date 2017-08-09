IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017: Mo Farah, Wayde Van Niekerk, Lakshmanan Govindan in action on Day 6

Here's all you need to know about the schedule of events to be held in IAAF World Athletics Championship 2017 on Day 6.

On Day 6 of the IAAF World Athletics Championships, legendary British long-distance runner and the 10,000 metres world champion Mo Farah will be in action in the men's 5,000 metres qualifying event.

A tough race in the 10,000 metres earlier in the championships saw the Briton put his best foot forward to emerge victorious with a memorable last lap. All eyes will be on Farah as he takes to the track for his farewell race and will aim to end his career on a high.

While defending champion and 10-time world champion Allyson Felix is still a firm favourite in the women's 400 metres event, she faces stiff competition from Bahamas' Shaunae Miller-Uibo. Though Felix pipped Shaunae for the gold in the Beijing worlds, she lost to the Bahamas athlete in the Rio Olympics. With scores at 1-1 in major finals, the last event of Day 6 sure has all the makings of a blockbuster race.

With South Africa's Wayde van Niekerk successfully defending his 400 metres title in the worlds, his quest for the 200/400 metres double has gained much more steam and he will be in action in the men's 200 metres semi-final on Day 6. With Isaac Makwala's withdrawal from the event and Usain Bolt giving the event a skip, it might be finally time for the 1995 Michael Johnson's feat of 200/400 metres double to be emulated.

In other gold medal events of the day, China's Gong Lijiao looks likely to win her maiden title in the women's shot put event while American athlete Kerron Clement aims to win his third world title in the men's 400 metres hurdles.

From the Indian perspective, 5,000/10,000 metres Asian Athletics champion Lakshmanan Govindan will join Mo Farah in the first round of the men's 5,000 metres.

Here is the full schedule for Day 6:

>Evening session

23:35 - Women's 3,000m steeplechase first round

23:40- Women's long jump qualifying

23:50 - Men's hammer throw qualifying

00:35 (10 August) - Men's 5,000m first round

00:55 (10 August) - Women's shot put final

01:20 (10 August) - Men's hammer qualifying

01:25 (10 August) - Men's 200m semi-finals

02:03 (10 August) - Men's 400m hurdles final

02:20 (10 August) - Women's 400m final View More