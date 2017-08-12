IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017: Usain Bolt, Mo Farah, Davinder Singh in action on Day 9

When the World Championships began, the entire event revolved around two highly accomplished athletes who were taking to the track for one last time. On Day 9, that air of finality has finally engulfed the Championships as Mo Farah will bid adieu to the track and aim to reach an unprecedented fifth global double (5,000/10,000 metres)

Usain Bolt, the Jamaican sprinter whose loss in his final 100 metres event took the world by shock, will feature for one last time in the men's 4x100 metres event. Jamaica holds the world record but faces stiff competition from the USA team comprising of the present 100 metres world champion Justin Gatlin.

The penultimate day of the championships also has former 100 metres hurdles champion Sally Pearson of Australia going up against world record holder Kendra Harrison of the US for the title.

The decathlon reaches its climax with the traditional 1,500 metres to close the multi-discipline event.

There are also gold medals to be won in the women's high jump where Russian athlete Maria Lasitskene, competing under the Authorized Neutral Athlete category, is the strongest contender.

The other gold medal event is the men's javelin, with Johannes Vetter and Thomas Rohler from Germany slotted as firm favourites.

While Neeraj Chopra flattered to deceive, India found a new hero in Davinder Singh Kang who became the first athlete from the country to qualify for the finals of the men's javelin.

The Indian relay teams comprising of Arokia Rajiv, Amoj Jacob, Kunhu Mohammed, Mohan Kumar Raja, Sachin Roby, Muhammed Anas Yahiya in the men's 4x400 metres and Poovamma Raju Machettira, Jisna Mathew, Anilda Thomas, Jauna Murmu, Anu Raghavan, Nirmala Sheoran in the women's 4x400 metres will be in action on day 9 of the IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017.

Here is the full schedule for Day 9:

>Morning session

14:30 - Men's 110m hurdles decathlon

15:05 - Women's 4x100m relay qualifying

15:25 - Men's 4x100m relay qualifying

15:30 - Discus throw decathlon

15:50 - Women's 4x400m relay qualifying*

16:20 - Men's 4x400m relay qualifying*

16:50 - Men's discus throw decathlon

18:00 - Men's pole vault decathlon

>Evening session

22:00 - Men's javelin decathlon

23:25 - Men's javelin decathlon

23:35 - Women's high jump final

00:35 (13 August) - Women's 100m hurdles final

00:45 (13 August) - Men's javelin final*

00:50 (13 August) - Men's 5,000m final*

01:15 (13 August) - Men's 1500m decathlon

02:00 (13 August) - Women's 4x100m relay final

02:20 (13 August) - Men's 4x100m relay, final

With inputs from Reuters