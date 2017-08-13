IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017, Live Updates, Day 10 in London: Men's and women's 20km, 50km walks under way

Catch all the live updates from the Day 10 of the 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships.

>Preview: Caster Semenya will attempt to reclaim her 800 metres title on the final day of action of the IAAF World Athletics Championships in London on Sunday.

The South African, who was awarded gold retrospectively in the event in 2011, already has one medal to her name this week, after winning bronze in the 1,500 metres on Monday.

However, it's the two-lap race that is her strongest, the event in which she won Olympic gold in Rio.

Semenya's race is among the highlights of the final session at the London Stadium.

In the women's 5,000 metres, Ethiopia's Almaz Ayana who won the 10,000 metres earlier this week is the firm favourite.

The other gold medal event is the men's 1,500 metres, where Kenya's Asbel Kiprop looks for his fourth world title and the men's high jump.

Having taken back the women's 4x100 metres relay title from Jamaica the day before, the United States will aim to repeat that feat on Sunday in the 4x400 metres relay.

The final event will be the men's edition of the race as hosts Britain go for one last gold.

The day's action begins across the city at The Mall, where the men and women's 50 kilometres race walk gets under way with the 20 kilometres versions following afterwards.

