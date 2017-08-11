IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017 medal tally: USA dominate with 1-2 finish in triple jump, 400m hurdles

Here's a look at the medals tally after Day 7 of IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017 in London where Americans continued to dominate.

It was yet another day of American domination at the IAAF World Championships 2017 as the country's athletes pulled off a one-two in two events on Thursday.

Double Olympic champion Christian Taylor continued his dominance of the triple jump when he won his third world title, once again beating fellow American Will Claye into second place.

American Kori Carter pulled off another of the growing number of shocks at the World Championships on Thursday, achieving the rare feat of winning the 400 metres hurdles title from the outside lane.

All eyes had been on Carter's US team mate, Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad, who had been the strong favourite, but it was the former American champion in lane nine who maintained her form best to race to victory in 53.07 seconds.

Among the eight sprinters lined up at the start of the world 200 metres final and the 56,000 people in the crowd watching, only one man probably thought Ramil Guliyev would be the winner, and that was the Azerbaijani-born Turk himself.

His faith was fully justified as 20.09 seconds later he crossed the line ahead of a host of favoured rivals to take the gold medal that had been the property of Usain Bolt since 2009.

Wayde van Niekerk, seeking a 400/200m double had to settle for silver in 20.11, a thousandth of a second ahead of Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo put her 400 metres disappointment behind her to power into the 200m final, saying she had simply lost her balance in the showpiece race the day before.

Germany's Johannes Vetter and Thomas Rohler will take their burgeoning javelin rivalry into a potentially riveting final after achieving the automatic qualifying mark on Thursday.

Though India remained medal-less, Dalvinder Singh put in a record performance in javelin throw to make it to the final.

Olympic champion Caster Semenya maintained her two-year unbeaten record over 800 metres as she eased through the first round.

Her main challengers, Francine Niyonsaba, Margaret Wambui and Ajee Wilson, also cruised into Friday's semi-finals but defending champion Maryna Arzamasova was eliminated after finishing fourth in her heat.

>Here is the IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017 medal tally after Day 7

>Rank >Country >Gold >Silver >Bronze >Total 1 United States of America 6 7 6 17 2 Kenya 3 1 3 7 3 South Africa 2 1 2 5 4 People's Republic of China 1 2 1 4 4 Poland 1 2 1 4 6 Ethiopia 1 2 0 3 7 Bahrain 1 1 0 2 7 Turkey 1 1 0 2 9 Jamaica 1 0 2 3 10 France 1 0 1 2 10 Venezuela 1 0 1 2 12 Greece 1 0 0 1 12 Norway 1 0 0 1 12 Belgium 1 0 0 1 12 Czech Republic 1 0 0 1 12 Great Britain and NI 1 0 0 1 12 New Zealand 1 0 0 1 12 Lithuania 1 0 0 1 19 Hungary 0 1 1 2 20 Authorised Neutral Athlete 0 1 0 1 20 Uganda 0 1 0 1 20 Sweden 0 1 0 1 20 Colombia 0 1 0 1 20 Cote D'Ivoire 0 1 0 1 20 Bahamas 0 1 0 1 20 Morocco 0 1 0 1 20 Germany 0 1 0 1 28 Netherlands 0 0 2 2 29 Croatia 0 0 1 1 29 Tanzania 0 0 1 1 29 Trinidad and Tobago 0 0 1 1 29 Cuba 0 0 1 1 29 Qatar 0 0 1 1 29 Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1 29 Portugal 0 0 1 1

