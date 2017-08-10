IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017 medal tally: Phyllis Francis wins 400m gold as USA remains atop

American Phyllis Francis won a surprise World Championships women's 400 metres gold on Wednesday as Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo inexplicably stumbled when seemingly certain of victory in an extraordinary finale.

Bahrain's Salwa Eid Naser, 19, claimed a brilliant silver in 50.06, her third national record this week, as defending champion Allyson Felix of the United States faded to get bronze in 50.08.

Botswana's Isaac Makwala reached the World Championship 200 metres final against all the odds, negotiating a solo heat before coming through his semi-final via the difficult inside lane after gaining a reprieve from the IAAF.

South African Wayde van Niekerk, bidding for a double after his 400 metres gold, sneaked into the final as second of the two fastest losers after edging third place in his heat from Christophe Lemaitre by two hundredths of a second.

Jamaica's Yohan Blake, double Olympic silver medallist on the same London Stadium track five years ago, failed to qualify after finishing third in his heat in 20.52.

Battered and bruised he may have been but Mo Farah took it all in his long, loping stride as he negotiated the minefield of the 5,000 metres heats in the rain at the World Championships to set up one final assault on track gold.

Even with three stitches in his spiked left leg and suffering from a bruised left knee, the legacy of his turbulent 10,000 metres triumph on Friday, Britain's endurance maestro had the quality and nous to qualify easily for Saturday's final.

Karsten Warholm won the world 400 metres hurdles becoming Norway's first world track champion for 30 years.

>Here is the IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017 medal tally after Day 6

>Rank >Country >Gold >Silver >Bronze >Total 1 United States of America 4 5 6 15 2 Kenya 3 1 3 7 3 South Africa 2 0 2 4 4 Poland 1 2 1 5 4 People's Republic of China 1 2 1 4 6 Ethiopia 1 2 0 3 7 Bahrain 1 0 0 2 8 Jamaica 1 0 1 2 8 Venezuela 1 0 1 2 8 France 1 0 1 2 11 Norway 1 0 0 1 11 Belgium 1 0 0 1 11 Great Britain and N.I. 1 0 0 1 11 New Zealand 1 0 0 1 11 Lithuania 1 0 0 1 18 Hungary 0 1 1 2 19 Turkey 0 1 0 1 19 Uganda 0 1 0 1 19 Sweden 0 1 0 1 19 Morocco 0 1 0 1 19 Germany 0 1 0 1 19 Bahamas 0 1 0 1 19 Colombia 0 1 0 1 19 Cote D'Ivoire 0 1 0 1 19 Authorised Neutral Athlete 0 1 0 1 28 Netherlands 0 0 2 2 29 Tanzania 0 0 1 1 29 Croatia 0 0 1 1 29 Cuba 0 0 1 1 29 Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1 29 Qatar 0 0 1 1

With inputs from Reuters View More