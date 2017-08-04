IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017: USA sprinter Allyson Felix not focussing on medal tally

Felix will look to defend her world 400m title in London, as well as lining up as part of both the US 4x100 and 4x400m relay teams in another display of her incredible versatility on the track.

>London: It is no exaggeration to say Allyson Felix has a bulging trophy cabinet, but the American sprinter insists she never thinks about her multi-medal haul.

Felix has bagged an incredible nine Olympic medals including six gold, and 13 world medals, nine of which are gold. Twelve of those medals were won as part of the US relay team.

It is a startling collection that started with a 200m silver medal at the 2004 Olympics in Athens, her first global gold coming in the 200m at the Helsinki world champs a year later.

"I honestly don't even think about the medal tally or what it means in history," the 31-year-old said.

"I always just take each year as a new year and focus on the goals.

"I figure when my career is done, I'll look back and appreciate everything. I'll worry about looking back at it later!"

Felix will look to defend her world 400m title in London, as well as lining up as part of both the US 4x100 and 4x400m relay teams in another display of her incredible versatility on the track.

"I'm really focused on 400m and executing my race there and defending my title," she said Felix, who is coached by Bobby Kersee and whose campaign in London gets under way with 400m heats on Sunday ahead of semi-finals on Monday and the final on Wednesday.

>Rio heartbreak

Felix suffered heartbreak in the one-lap race at the Rio Olympics when Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas dramatically flung herself across the line to snatch victory by 0.07sec

But she did pick up two golds in the relays, a remarkable result after an early-season injury that had threatened her participation.

"Everything went wrong," Felix admitted. "Nothing really went according to plan last year, but that sometimes happens in sport so you've just got to keep fighting.

"I'm trying not to bring any of that into this race and this year. I've just got a fresh approach and focus on what I need to do and my own goals to defend my title."

Felix's amazing longevity has coincided with the career of sprint star Usain Bolt, who is hanging up his spikes at the end of this season, and the American was full of admiration for the Jamaican.

"I think he's really changed the sport, he's brought a lot of excitement, he's a performer and we can all just appreciate it, everything he's done and given to this sport," she said.

"He really deserves some time away... I'm just excited for him in his final championships." View More